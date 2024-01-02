Left Menu

Gujarat: Police arrests man for creating fake Aadhaar cards, other govt IDs in Ahmedabad

One person has been arrested for allegedly making fake Aadhaar cards, Voter ID cards, and birth and death certificates of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Vadodara Municipal Corporation, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person has been arrested for allegedly making fake Aadhaar cards, Voter ID cards, and birth and death certificates of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Vadodara Municipal Corporation, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ajaz Khan.

Police said that the accused used to cheat people and extort money by giving false documents and telling them that it was genuine. According to police, the accused by selling fake documents earned a total of Rs 33,800

"The accused has created a total of 29 fake documents online and there is a possibility of finding more fake documents in the investigation," the Cyber Crime branch said. Police said that a laptop, mobile, computer, printer and other items were and a total of Rs 52,150 was seized from the spot.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Section 66(C) of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

