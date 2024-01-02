Left Menu

Don't rush to petrol pumps, enough stock of petroleum products in Mumbai: Police

Amid panic over possible shortage of fuel in view of the stir by truckers in Mumbai, police have appealed to people to not rush to petrol pumps, saying enough stock of petroleum products is available and tankers are provided security.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:10 IST
Don't rush to petrol pumps, enough stock of petroleum products in Mumbai: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Amid panic over possible shortage of fuel in view of the stir by truckers in Mumbai, police have appealed to people to not rush to petrol pumps, saying enough stock of petroleum products is available and tankers are provided security. As protests by truck and tanker drivers against the new provision on hit-and-run road accidents continued, fuel pumps in Mumbai are seeing a huge rush. Some petrol pumps in Sion and Matunga areas in central Mumbai were shut as the stock of petrol and diesel was exhausted on Tuesday.

''Request not to throng Petrol / Diesel/CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying. Don't believe in rumours'', Mumbai Police tweeted on X.

Police said enough stock is available in Mumbai and they are providing adequate security to tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024