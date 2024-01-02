Don't rush to petrol pumps, enough stock of petroleum products in Mumbai: Police

Amid panic over possible shortage of fuel in view of the stir by truckers in Mumbai, police have appealed to people to not rush to petrol pumps, saying enough stock of petroleum products is available and tankers are provided security. As protests by truck and tanker drivers against the new provision on hit-and-run road accidents continued, fuel pumps in Mumbai are seeing a huge rush. Some petrol pumps in Sion and Matunga areas in central Mumbai were shut as the stock of petrol and diesel was exhausted on Tuesday.

''Request not to throng Petrol / Diesel/CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying. Don't believe in rumours'', Mumbai Police tweeted on X.

Police said enough stock is available in Mumbai and they are providing adequate security to tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai.

