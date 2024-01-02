There's adequate supply of petrol, diesel, assures Jammu district magistrate

The District Magistrate of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Tuesday urged the public not to panic and rush to the petrol pumps saying that there are enough stocks of petroleum products in the district. He also appealed to the public to avoid panic buying and hoarding petroleum products, which may create artificial scarcity and inconvenience for others.

Vaishya assured the public that there are enough stocks of petroleum products in the district and there is no need to panic. He further informed that the district administration is keeping a close watch on the supply and distribution of petroleum products and has instructed the petrol pump owners and dealers to ensure regular and adequate supply to the consumers.

He has also requested the public to cooperate with the administration in maintaining order at the petrol pumps and in society in general. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)