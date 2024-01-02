Delhi: Man stabbed to death over quarrel in Bindapur, accused held
Sharing details about the incident, police said that the deceased identified as Neeraj (33) died due to a stab wound following a monetary dispute.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old person for allegedly stabbing a man to death in the Bindapur area of South-West Delhi. The arrested person has been identified as Ajay, a resident of the Bindapur area in South West district.
Sharing details about the incident, police said that the deceased identified as Neeraj (33) died due to a stab wound following a monetary dispute. "Deceased Neeraj was a listed bad character (BC) of the Bindapur area and had gone to the house of a person named Bobby in connection with a monetary dispute," said police.
"Shortly after a quarrel erupted between Bobby's mother and Neeraj regarding the matter. In the meantime, Ajay who resided close by also entered into the quarrel and stabbed the victim," added police. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the scene, arrested the accused Ajay and registered a case of murder against him at PS Bindapur.
Police are probing the matter, and further details into the matter are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
