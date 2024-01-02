"Politics of hatred will lead to end of Congress's reign in Karnataka": Former CM Bommai

After the arrest of Hindu workers in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that such politics of hatred will certainly lead to the end of Congress's reign in the state. He took his X and wrote," At the time of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the Congress-led Karnataka Government's criticism of the 30-year-old issue in Hubballi regarding the incarceration of Hindu activists is highly condemnable."

"The Congress cannot tolerate the magnificent construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What's the real intention behind imprisoning Hindu workers during such a momentous occasion celebrated by the entire nation?" asked Bommai. The former Chief Minister further said that at a time when the entire nation is extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such actions are evident. Those responsible for upholding the law in the state are, in fact, violating it blatantly. This is a clear indication of the Congress's dwindling presence in the state, driven by such politics of hatred.

"The Congress didn't have the opposition party status in Lok Sabha for opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir at the birthplace of Lord Ram since from the beginning. Such politics of hatred will certainly lead to the end of Congress's reign in the state," Bommai further added on X. (ANI)

