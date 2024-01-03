Clay Craft India Private Limited Strengthens Retail Footprint through Strategic Partnerships

Clay Craft India Private Limited, the nation's foremost manufacturer of ceramic tableware products, announces significant retail partnerships with leading brands like Home Centre, Myntra, D Mart, Nykaa, AJIO among others. With a contribution of 15% approx from the modern retail and 8% from online retail adding to the total turnover, these collaborations mark a pivotal moment for Clay Craft, further helping the brand to penetrate further and be available where the consumer is purchasing. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the company has earned a reputation for innovation, quality, and affordability in the ceramic tableware market, establishing a robust presence both in India and globally. With a legacy dating back to 1994, Clay Craft has consistently delivered high-quality ceramic products that meet the diverse needs of consumers. The retail partnerships with Home Centre, D Mart and other brands represent a strategic move by Clay Craft to expand its reach and make its premium ceramic tableware products more accessible to a broader audience. The modern and online retailers offer extended reach to the Indian consumer paired with convenience and modern way for merchandising and selling the products. It has helped Clay Craft to be available extensively due to increased reach making them one-step closer to being a recognized and leading brand in the industry. One notable collaboration stands out - a strategic tie-up with Godrej-owned brand India Circus. This collaboration has resulted in limited edition collections exclusively created for India Circus, displaying a fusion of design and functionality that resonates with modern aesthetics. Mr. Deepak Agarwal, Director of Clay Craft India Private Limited, expressed enthusiasm about these collaborations, stating, ''We are thrilled to announce our partnerships. We always aim to bring the best of products and offers with various modern retailers as per market's demand. These alliances are a testament to Clay Craft's commitment to delivering quality and innovation to consumers across diverse retail channels." As an initiator with a legacy dating back to three decades, Clay Craft has remained at the forefront of delivering unparalleled quality in ceramic products, catering to the diverse needs of discerning consumers. The brand's commitment to excellence has resulted in significant benefits for consumers, including access to accurate product information, enticing discount offers, product bundling, complimentary samplers, and more. Over the years, Clay Craft has consistently elevated the consumer experience by not only providing top-notch ceramic tableware but also by creating opportunities for consumers to make informed choices and enjoy added value through various promotional initiatives. The brand's dedication to quality and innovation continues to redefine the standards in the ceramic tableware industry. Clay Craft's product range caters to various sectors, including Retail, Gifting, Horeca (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes), and Corporate segments. These partnerships align with Clay Craft's mission to make high-quality ceramic tableware a part of households and businesses across the country. About Clay Craft India Private Limited Clay Craft India Private Limited is India's largest manufacturer of ceramic tableware products, boasting a rich heritage dating back to 1994. The company is headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and is recognized for its dedication to innovation, quality, and affordability. Clay Craft offers a diverse range of ceramic tableware products for Retail, Gifting, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes), and Corporate sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)