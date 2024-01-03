Karnataka CM holds meeting to discuss implementation of PM-KUSUM-C scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the solarisation of irrigation pump sets under PM-KUSUM-C scheme to meet the power demands of farmers in the state. PM-KUSUM-C is a scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aimed at solarising existing grid connected agriculture pumps.

According to an official statement, Energy Minister K J George and Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda along with senior government officers also discussed empowering respective Deputy Commissioner’s to lease government land near electric substations to the energy department to implement the feeder solarization project. After the review meeting, George handed over a cheque of Rs three crore from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd to Chief Minister's relief fund for the year 2023 - 24.

