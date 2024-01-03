Left Menu

Karnataka CM holds meeting to discuss implementation of PM-KUSUM-C scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the solarisation of irrigation pump sets under PM-KUSUM-C scheme to meet the power demands of farmers in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:24 IST
Karnataka CM holds meeting to discuss implementation of PM-KUSUM-C scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the solarisation of irrigation pump sets under PM-KUSUM-C scheme to meet the power demands of farmers in the state. PM-KUSUM-C is a scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) aimed at solarising existing grid connected agriculture pumps.

According to an official statement, Energy Minister K J George and Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda along with senior government officers also discussed empowering respective Deputy Commissioner’s to lease government land near electric substations to the energy department to implement the feeder solarization project. After the review meeting, George handed over a cheque of Rs three crore from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd to Chief Minister's relief fund for the year 2023 - 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024