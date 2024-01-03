North-East Delhi violence: Court convicts two accused in a case of rioting, burning 13 motorcycles

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Wednesday convicted two persons accused in a North-East Delhi rioting case of February 2020. This case pertains to an FIR registered at Police Station Khajuri Khas. This alleged incident took place in a workshop where 13 motorcycles were burnt by the rioters.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala on Wednesday convicted Noor Mohammed alias Noora and Nabi Mohammed for the offences related to rioting and arson. ASJ Pramachala said, "I find that charges levelled against both the accused persons in this case are proved beyond reasonable doubt."

"Hence, accused Noor Mohammad, alias Noora, is held guilty for offence punishable under sections 148/427/435/436 IPC read with Section 149 IPC. He is further held guilty for offence punishable under Section 392 and 188 IPC. Accused Nabi Mohammad is held guilty for offence punishable under Section 411 IPC, " the court said. Special public prosecutor (SPP) R.C.S. Bhadoria had argued that complainant Dalip proved arson in his building and robbery of his mobile phone.

He further argued that Shiv Kumar Raghav was having office in the same building. He was also present at the time of riot. He identified accused Noora, who robbed his mobile phone. SPP further argued that prosecution witness Constable Rohtash and SI Sandeep are witnesses of recovery of mobile phones. Mobile phone of Shiv Kumar Raghav was recovered from accused Nabi Mohammad at the instance of accused Noora.

He also argued that accused Noora refused to participate in TIP on 01.04.2020. As per testimony of Shiv Kumar Raghav, he had seen face of Noora, when he was picking the phone from ground. Therefore, case of the prosecution is proved on the record. Delhi police had registered an FIR under Section 147 (Rioting ) 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 392 (Robbery), 427 (Mischief with Fire), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of 100 rupees or upwards, or in case of agricultural produce, 10 rupees or upwards), 436 (Destruction of property by using fire or explosive substance) IPC read with 149 (Punishment for Unlawful assembly) IPC read with section 188 (Violation of orders passed by a Public servant) IPC and 411 (Keeping property of theft) IPC.

It was alleged that On 24.02.2020 at about 2:30 PM, some rioters came from the side of Mustafabad and broke open main gate of Giri automobiles. They set several motorcycles on fire. Two of them robbed the mobile phones and money from the complainants Dalip and Shiv Kumar Raghav, who jumped over the adjacent plot to save their lives. (ANI)

