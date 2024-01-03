Left Menu

US seeks 3 mln barrels of crude for strategic reserve - Energy Dept

The U.S. is seeking to buy up to 3 million barrels of U.S.-produced sour crude oil for delivery in April to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the Department of Energy said in a statement on Wednesday. President Joe Biden's administration is slowly purchasing oil for the SPR after it sold a record 180 million barrels from it in 2022 to help fight high oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:18 IST
US seeks 3 mln barrels of crude for strategic reserve - Energy Dept
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is seeking to buy up to 3 million barrels of U.S.-produced sour crude oil for delivery in April to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the Department of Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden's administration is slowly purchasing oil for the SPR after it sold a record 180 million barrels from it in 2022 to help fight high oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bids for the solicitation are due on Jan. 10.

The department has bought back about 13.8 million barrels at an average price of $75.63 a barrel, nearly $20 a barrel less than it sold the oil for in 2022, and has sped up the return of nearly 4 million barrels from loans to oil companies. It also worked with Congress to cancel what had been mandatory sales of 140 million barrels from the SPR required by laws passed by both Democrats and Republicans for about four years starting in late 2023.

The SPR, the world's largest stash of emergency oil supply, currently holds about 354.4 million barrels in underground salt caverns in four locations on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024