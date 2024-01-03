Left Menu

Covid-19: Five new cases detected in Odisha, active caseload at 27

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, said, "Today, five new (COVID) cases have been detected, taking the total active cases to 27. We are conducting qualitative, symptomatic testing."

Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services in Odisha (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, said, "Today, five new (COVID) cases have been detected, taking the total active cases to 27. We are conducting qualitative, symptomatic testing."

"We are also conducting surveillance and genome sequencing of patients with positive cases. The treatment sites and other guidelines outlined earlier are in place across the state. There is no need to panic," added Mohapatra. "The majority of active cases are undergoing home-based treatment. Our surveillance, testing and preparation of the hospitals for treatment purposes have never stopped since COVID happened. We have our eyes open and surveillance is being carried out," said Odisha's Director of Health Services.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five deaths due to COVID in the last 24 hours in the country. A total of 511 cases of the JN.1 series variant have been reported from 11 states until January 2, 2024.602 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases stood at 4,50,15,136, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The active caseload stood at 4,440, which showed a decrease of 125 since Tuesday. 722 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of recovered cases stood at 4,44,77,272. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

