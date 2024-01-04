ED arrests Mumbai builder in money laundering case
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday arrested a Mumbai-based builder in an alleged money laundering case.
ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 07:44 IST
- India
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday arrested a Mumbai-based builder in an alleged money laundering case, officials said. As per ED officials, Vijay Machinder, one of the directors of Ornate Spaces, has been arrested in a Rs 50 crore fraud case.
"Machinder had faced charges in a housing fraud case filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in December 2021," officials said. "During the investigation, he was not cooperating and was evading questioning," they added.
An investigation into this matter is underway, they added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
