Torrent Power incorporates subsidiary

Torrent Power has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of electricity generation from renewable energy.

Torrent PSH 2 was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on January 3, 2024.

The subsidiary is yet to commence its operations, a regulatory filing stated.

Torrent PSH2 (TPSH2) is incorporated to carry on the business of generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, procurement, sale, trading, import, export, storage of power or otherwise deal in all forms of conventional, non-conventional, renewable, green, hydro power, or any other sources of energy.

The authorised and paid-up share capital of TPSH2 is Rs 1,00,000. The company acquired 10,000 shares in TPSH2 for Rs 10 each.

