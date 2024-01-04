Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy pledges Rs 8,000 cr investment on renewable energy in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:37 IST
Juniper Green Energy pledges Rs 8,000 cr investment on renewable energy in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Juniper Green Energy has inked an initial pact with the Gujarat government to develop 1GW of wind and solar projects entailing investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Juniper Green Energy, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gujarat government during the Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, a company statement said on Thursday.

The MOU signifies an ambitious collaboration to establish 1GW of wind and solar projects in the state, with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

The signing ceremony took place on January 3, 2024, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and underscores Juniper Green Energy's commitment to bolstering India's renewable energy infrastructure.

The proposed employment generation of 1,500 jobs reflects the company's intent to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The proposed investment of Rs 8,000 crore underscores Juniper Green Energy's dedication to advancing India's green energy landscape and fostering economic growth, the company said.

''We are thrilled to partner with the government of Gujarat in this monumental venture. This MOU is a testament to our shared commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future,'' Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024