'Navya Ayodhya' project gains momentum in UP as Paying Guest Scheme boosts tourism, employment

The 'Navya Ayodhya' project, spearheaded by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh, is making significant strides as the Paying Guest Scheme under the state tourism department proves to be a game-changer for visitors. This initiative not only contributes to individual incomes but also opens up avenues for new employment opportunities. To date, 464 individuals have been issued certificates out of the 600 applicants under this scheme.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department's Paying Guest Scheme aims to introduce the rich culinary heritage of Awadh to saints and visitors from India and abroad, providing them with a unique gastronomic experience. The project places a special emphasis on serving millet-based dishes during the International Millets Year celebrations. The Paying Guest Scheme is not only enhancing accommodation options for travellers, devotees, and tourists but is also creating numerous job opportunities in Ayodhya.

The Yogi government is determined to give Awadh cuisine a new identity on both national and international fronts. The initiative aims to showcase local grains globally through the Awadh thali, featuring dishes like Matar ka Nimona, Rice, Fara, Moong, Besan, Masoor dal, and more. The scheme also prioritizes serving various dishes made from millets such as Bajra, Jowar, Kodo, Ragi, ensuring visitors experience the diverse culinary offerings.

Applicants seeking registration under the scheme must provide ownership documents, approved maps, character certificates, Aadhar card, PAN card, copy of the electricity bill, house and room photos, and two personal photos. Homestay bookings are facilitated through the "Holy Ayodhya" app developed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). The app details homestay availability, room numbers, facilities, personal customization, and rental information. Tourists and devotees can book homestays based on their preferences, with rental prices ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500.

The Paying Guest-based homestays have opened up new employment opportunities in Ayodhya, providing various roles for locals in and around the area. Under the Yogi government's guidance, the district administration, Ayodhya Development Authority, and Tourism Department are actively implementing the Paying Guest Scheme. This initiative not only enhances the tourism environment but also promotes self-employment and increases individual incomes.

District Magistrate Neetish Kumar has instructed the prompt allocation of character certificates by the police for the operation of Paying Guest houses. The state government's target of developing around 1000 homes as Paying Guest houses in Ayodhya is making progress, with applications being processed promptly to achieve this objective. (ANI)

