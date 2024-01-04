Ratle Hydro Power Corp to supply electricity to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services

Ratle Hydro Power Corp has entered into an agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd to supply electricity from its 850 MW power plant in Kishtwar in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, according to a statement.

The Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Ltd (RHPCL) is a joint venture company of state-owned NHPC Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC), a power ministry statement said. According to the statement, the agreement has been signed for offtake of power for 40 years from the commercial operation date of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Ministry of Power. RHPCL has entered into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd, for offtake of power generated from 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project, Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir, the statement said. The PPA was signed in Jaipur on Wednesday in the presence of senior officers of RHPCL & Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd.

