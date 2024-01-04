J-K Govt extends winter vacations for Jammu Summer Zone schools

The government extended the winter vacations for Jammu Summer Zone schools by two days up to January 6 in view of the inclement weather conditions, an official statement said on Thursday.

An order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu, said that any default on the part of the Head of Schools in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under the rules.

"The winter vacations are hereby extended up to January 6, 2024, in respect of all government and private recognised schools falling in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division, in view of inclement weather conditions. Any default on the part of the Head of the Schools or teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules," read an order issued by the Director of School Education Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)