Left Menu

J-K Govt extends winter vacations for Jammu Summer Zone schools

An order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu, said that any default on the part of the Head of Schools in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under the rules.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:41 IST
J-K Govt extends winter vacations for Jammu Summer Zone schools
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government extended the winter vacations for Jammu Summer Zone schools by two days up to January 6 in view of the inclement weather conditions, an official statement said on Thursday.

An order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu, said that any default on the part of the Head of Schools in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under the rules.

"The winter vacations are hereby extended up to January 6, 2024, in respect of all government and private recognised schools falling in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division, in view of inclement weather conditions. Any default on the part of the Head of the Schools or teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules," read an order issued by the Director of School Education Jammu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024