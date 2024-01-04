Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu meets Home Minister Amit Shah; urges speedy release of funds for rain relief

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office informed through an official statement.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu calls on Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi (Photo credit: Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office informed through an official statement. According to the CMO, during the meeting, CM Sukhu apprised the Home Minister that the state government has submitted a post-disaster needs assessment report with regard to the calamity faced by Himachal during the monsoon fury to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He urged the Union Minister to ensure the speedy release of funds to help in the reconstruction efforts being undertaken by the state government. The chief minister also requested the inclusion of routes under the subsidised helicopter service scheme and informed the MHA that the state has already sent the details of routes to the MHA.

He requested early sanctioning of the same, according to the statement. CM Sukhu stated further that the state government has submitted proposals to the tune of Rs 658.31 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme, according to the official release.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu further apprised the Union Minister that the MHA has conveyed an in-principle approval only for 14 projects amounting to Rs 3.87 crore. He requested the speedy sanction of the remaining funds, "as the development of these villages is of prime importance from a national security point of view". The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state, the statement added. (ANI)

