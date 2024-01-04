Congress leader TS Singh Deo shields Kejriwal, says "not skipped" ED's summons but asked reason

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not skipped the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate but has asked the ED for the basis of all the summons. "As per my knowledge through media reports, Arvind Kejriwal has not skipped but has asked the ED for the basis of all the summons; as of now, the ED has not clarified for what purpose he is being summoned. Arvind Kejriwal never said he would not go. He has just asked in writing the basis for the summons," said TS Singh Deo.

Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday. The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3. Union Minister Gen (retd) VK Singh on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor should not fear an inquiry if he is, indeed, 'innocent' and should cooperate with the ongoing investigation in the case.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Union Minister said the liquor scam impaired the government revenue earnings and also involved extending undue benefits to private players. "The liquor scam decreased the revenue of the government and benefited private players. This is a scam and is being investigated. Two AAP leaders (Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia) have already been arrested and even he (CM Arvind Kejriwal) is linked to them. Why does he fear an inquiry if he has not committed any wrong?" Gen (retd) Singh questioned while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, defending himself, Arvind Kejriwal alleged ED for sending a "false summons" to him, and said that he has explained to the ED why their summons is illegal adding that his biggest strength and asset is his "honesty." Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Delhi's Chief Minister said, "In the last two years, all the agencies of BJP have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there is corruption then where is the money? AAP leaders are kept in jail in such fake cases. Now BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty."

"My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal, I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summon? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it. Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago I was called by CBI, I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections," he added. (ANI)

