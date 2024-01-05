"People will not vote for Congress...," AIUDF chief on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', but people will not vote for Congress. "Rahul Gandhi is a son of the Nehru family. When he goes to any place, people will gather there and people will see him as a hero. But people will not vote for him, for Congress. It won't work," Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday to the media after attending a public meeting at the Baghmara Char area in Assam's Barpeta district.

Rahul Gandhi will start the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14. Badruddin Ajmal also said that, earlier, he (Rahul Gandhi) travelled around 50 per cent of the country and it was good.

"But what they got the results in the election, did they get the expected results?" asked Ajmal. On the other hand, in reply to a question about ED serving notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AIUDF Chief said that Modi ji does not have a new line to create pressure and they will put Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren into jail.

"It's a threat to the INDIA alliance. If you people don't sit quietly then we will hand over everyone to the ED one by one. They will try to scare as many people as possible," Ajmal said. 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 States and 85 districts.

After the announcement of the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone). "This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days. (ANI)

