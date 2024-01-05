Left Menu

UP Minister Sunil Bharala writes to PM Modi, demands installation of Lord Parshuram statue in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Minister and founding patron of Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad, Pandit Sunil Bharla, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the installation of a grand statue of Lord Shri Parashuram in the 70-acre Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Uttar Pradesh Minister and founding patron of Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad, Pandit Sunil Bharla, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the installation of a grand statue of Lord Shri Parashuram in the 70-acre Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. "Lord Ram and Lord Parashuram had a close relationship with each other", said Pandit Sunil Bharala.

"Lord Shri Ram is being re-established and seated in the Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya, after a long. His Pran Pratistha program is being held on 22nd January. The idol of Lord Parashuram should be installed at any place inside the courtyard spread over the same 70 acres", requested Pandit Sunil Bharala. In his letter to the Prime Minister Uttar Pradesh Minister, Pandit Sunil Bharla said "The construction of a grand, and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Dham has filled the followers of Hindu religion with a feeling of joy and happiness across the world. Everyone should feel extremely proud of this. After a long struggle of 500 years, this work has become possible only because of your virtue. On behalf of innumerable Hindus living in the country and abroad, I congratulate you on this occasion."

Bharala further wrote to the Prime Minister "A grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram is being constructed in a huge courtyard spread over about 70 acres. The dialogue of Lord Shri Ram and his younger brother Lakshman with Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is a very interesting and inspiring incident, the description of which is present in other religious texts including Ramcharitmanas and Valmiki Ramayana." "Statues of the interesting and inspiring dialogue between Lord Parashuram and Lord Shri Ram's younger brother Lakshman should be installed at any place in the courtyard of the temple."

"This will not only enhance the beauty of the temple, but also the general public will continue to draw inspiration from other great personalities of Ram's time. Members of Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad will be very grateful to you for this." (ANI)

