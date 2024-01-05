Finnish power supply stable amid cold weather, record price
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 05-01-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 12:15 IST
- Country:
- Finland
The Finnish electricity system was stable on Friday morning and demand was somewhat lower than expected, power grid operator Fingrid said.
The operator had on Thursday urged Finns to save electricity during morning and evening peak hours as Finnish day-ahead prices hit a record high at a time of unusually cold weather.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement