South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
The announcement came at around 830 a.m., indicating corrections officials had released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner from the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in the South African capital, Pretoria, in the early hours.Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentines Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November.Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.
Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November.
Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.
