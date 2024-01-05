Left Menu

France's Leclerc backs Carrefour in pressuring food producers

Grocery retailers in several countries including Germany and Belgium have stopped orders of some products over the last year, a tactic in negotiations that inflation has made more combative. In a post on LinkedIn, Michel-Edouard Leclerc said: "We must in the coming month convince all these big suppliers who made the mistake of overly increasing their prices, to lower them now, or moderate them." France has been gripped by a debate over the price of staples, with retailers claiming producers' price increases are unjustified.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:56 IST
France's Leclerc backs Carrefour in pressuring food producers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The chairman of France's biggest supermarket chain E. Leclerc called on all big consumer goods firms to lower their prices as he weighed in on competitor Carrefour's decision to drop Pepsico products amid fraught price negotiations. Grocery retailers in several countries including Germany and Belgium have stopped orders of some products over the last year, a tactic in negotiations that inflation has made more combative.

In a post on LinkedIn, Michel-Edouard Leclerc said: "We must in the coming month convince all these big suppliers who made the mistake of overly increasing their prices, to lower them now, or moderate them." France has been gripped by a debate over the price of staples, with retailers claiming producers' price increases are unjustified. The government has demanded retailers and suppliers finish annual price negotiations in January, two months earlier than usual, as it seeks to lower inflation.

Carrefour on Thursday said its stores in Belgium, France, Italy and Spain would no longer stock products including Pepsi, Lay's Crisps, Cheetos, and 7up because of "unacceptable price hikes". In a statement, PepsiCo said: "We've been in discussion with Carrefour for many months and we will continue to engage in good faith in order to try to ensure that our products are available."

France accounted for around 1% of revenues for PepsiCo in 2022 according to Nielsen figures analysed by Barclays. E. Leclerc did not immediately reply to a request for comment and questions about whether it would also withdraw Pepsico or any other products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024