Finnish-Estonian power cable suffers outage -Fingrid
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Norway
A power cable linking Finland and Estonia was disconnected from the grid on Friday in what was believed to be a "normal fault situation", Finnish electricity system operator Fingrid said.
The cable had been transmitting power from Estonia to Finland at a rate of 50 megawatts at the time.
"In Finland, the operating situation of the electricity system and the sufficiency of electricity are good despite the failure of the cross-border connection," Fingrid said in a statement.
