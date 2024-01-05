Finnish-Estonian power cable suffers outage -Fingrid

A power cable linking Finland and Estonia was disconnected from the grid on Friday in what was believed to be a "normal fault situation", Finnish electricity system operator Fingrid said.

The cable had been transmitting power from Estonia to Finland at a rate of 50 megawatts at the time.

"In Finland, the operating situation of the electricity system and the sufficiency of electricity are good despite the failure of the cross-border connection," Fingrid said in a statement.

