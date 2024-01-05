Coal India signs MoU with NSDC for setting up of Multi Skill Development Institutes

Coal India Limited (CIL) has entered into a MoU with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for "Setting up of Multi Skill Development Institutes (MSDIs)”. The MoU was signed in the presence of Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Sh. Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), Coal India Limited and Sh. Manoj Kumar, CMD, EdCIL (India) Ltd. along with Directors (Personnel) from CIL’s subsidiaries and dignitaries from Ministry of Coal and other Coal Companies.

As agreed in the MoU, one MSDI will be set up in each subsidiary with CCL, BCCL, MCL, NCL & SECL covered in the first phase, and the remaining subsidiaries in the second phase. The existing infrastructure available at CIL subsidiaries will be developed as MSDIs. The project will cover one-time capex for repurposing of existing infrastructure as MSDIs and Recurring & Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) expenses per year.

This initiative underscores CIL's commitment to foster skill development and creating sustainable employment for local youth in coal-bearing areas. The project will help the youth of command areas in getting market-oriented skill training and entering into formal sector employment/entrepreneurship.

Skilling is a focal point for both the Government of India and CIL's CSR activities, underscoring CIL’s commitment to empower communities. Looking at the shortage of skill training centers in coal bearing areas, it is very important to train youth from these areas for finding alternative sources of livelihood.

(With Inputs from PIB)