Left Menu

Millets will be included in Indira Canteens and mid-day meals: Karnataka CM

The Chief Minister said a meeting of the concerned departments will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millets in Indira Canteens and school meals so that the people and school children of the state can become more healthy and strong.Siddaramaiah assured that his government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops and facilitate production of high quality millet seeds, development of new varieties and export of millets.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:49 IST
Millets will be included in Indira Canteens and mid-day meals: Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said millets will be used in Indira Canteens -- a state-run food subsidisation programme -- and mid-day meals of school children, and also announced that the state government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops. He was speaking after inaugurating the Millets and Organic International Trade Fair 2024 and the Exhibition and Sales organised by the Department of Agriculture here. The Chief Minister said a meeting of the concerned departments will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millets in Indira Canteens and school meals ''so that the people and school children of the state can become more healthy and strong''.

Siddaramaiah assured that his government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops and facilitate production of high quality millet seeds, development of new varieties and export of millets. ''Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall and soil fertility is low. Millets are very helpful for good health. Hence, the state government is continuously organising millet fairs'', he said.

“Cereals are high in nitrogen, sodium, vitamins and fiber. Studies show that the consumption of chemically mixed food is also a major cause of many diseases today,” he said, adding that consumption of organic cereals is the best solution for this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024