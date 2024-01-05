China cabinet passes draft interim regulations on carbon emissions credit trading - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:21 IST
China's cabinet on Friday passed draft interim regulations on carbon emissions credit trading, state media reported.
The state radio report did not include any further details on the regulations.
