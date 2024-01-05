Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case receives invitation to Ram Temple consecration ceremony

A former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari on Friday received an invitation to the 'Pranpratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22. RSS workers, on behalf of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, handed him the invitation card on Friday.

"I am happy that the idol of Lord Ram is going to be installed... Ayodhya is the land of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian harmony and it will always remain intact," Iqbal Ansari told ANI. "The Supreme Court gave a verdict and Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere. There were no protests or demonstrations anywhere in the country. Today, there is no rift between Hindus and Muslims," Iqbal Ansari told ANI.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested that people refrain from visiting Ayodhya in large numbers in view of security and logistical reasons. Acknowledging that Lord Ram's devotees are eager to be part of the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few people have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on January 22nd, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on January 22nd," PM Modi said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration, which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. The trust has sent invitations to director Subhash Ghai, actors Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty, along with producer Mahaveer Jain.

Additionally, South Indian celebrities Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Dhanush have also been invited. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. (ANI)

