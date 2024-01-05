Left Menu

LeT terrorist behind killing of army official, Kashmiri Pandits shot dead in Shopian encounter: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist involved in the killing of an army officer and Kashmiri Pandits was gunned down in an anti-terror operation in the Shopian district, the police informed on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:38 IST
LeT terrorist behind killing of army official, Kashmiri Pandits shot dead in Shopian encounter: Police
IGP Kashmir VK Birdi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist involved in the killing of an army officer and Kashmiri Pandits was gunned down in an anti-terror operation in the Shopian district, the police informed on Friday. The slain terrorist was identified as Bilal Bhatt.

Speaking to ANI, VK Bird, the inspector general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, said, "An exchange of fire broke out today, during which the security forces neutralised LeT terrorist Bilal Bhatt. He was formerly an overground worker (OGW) who later joined the LeT." "He was involved in the killing of an army officer as well as minorities (Kashmiri Pandits). His killing marks a major success for the police and security forces," he added.

Earlier in the day, officials informed that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian. "Encounter has started at Chotigam area of #Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police informed through a post on its official X handle on Friday morning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

