Left Menu

Puducherry government to raise Rs 200 crore through auction of dated securities

The Puducherry government has offered to sell 12-year dated securities to the public in the form of stocks by auction for an aggregate amount of Rs 200 crore, a release from the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Finance of Puducherry administration Ashish Madhaorao More said. Interest will be paid on July 10 and January 10 every financial year until repayment.The stocks would qualify for Ready Forward facility, the release added.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:55 IST
Puducherry government to raise Rs 200 crore through auction of dated securities
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry government has offered to sell 12-year dated securities to the public in the form of stocks by auction for an aggregate amount of Rs 200 crore, a release from the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Finance of Puducherry administration Ashish Madhaorao More said. The auction would be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India's Mumbai office (Fort) on January 9.

Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of Rs 10,000 and in multiples of Rs 10,000 thereafter.

Interested persons, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, Provident Funds, trusts, regional rural banks and cooperative banks may submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core banking solution (E-Kuber), available on the website www.rbi.org.in on January 9 between 10.30 am and 11 am, the release said.

The result of the auction will be displayed by RBI Mumbai (Fort) on January 9 on the website. Successful bidders should deposit the price amount of the stock covered by their bids by means of a banker's cheque or demand draft payable at RBI Mumbai (Fort) or Chennai on January 10 before the close of banking hours.

It was also stated that the government stock would bear interest at the rate determined by RBI at the auction. Interest will be paid on July 10 and January 10 every financial year until repayment.

The stocks would qualify for Ready Forward facility, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024