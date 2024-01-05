Harmony Gold reports fatality at S.Africa's Mponeng mine

Harmony Gold on Friday said an employee died at its Mponeng mine in South Africa on Jan. 4. The company did not give details of the Jan.4 incident which led to the loss of life, but said investigations were underway.

At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in South Africa last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country's safest year on record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)