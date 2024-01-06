Four bids received for International Film City Project in Uttar Pradesh

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has received four bids for the Yogi government's ambitious International Film City project, said an official release on Friday. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the received bids will now undergo technical examination at the authority level.

"Subsequently, the financial bids will be opened as per the regulations. The deadline for submitting bids for this International Film City project, spanning 230 acres in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Authority region, was 3:00 PM on January 5. The technical bids were opened in the conference room of the Authority office," said the release. It is noteworthy that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority issued bids on September 30, 2023, for the establishment of the International Film City project.

As per the release, the Film City project, situated in Sector 21 of the Authority, has a total area of 1000 acres, and the first phase involves the development of the Film City on 230 acres. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is a nodal agency responsible for the Yamuna Expressway Project and related development in the region.

The YEIDA is the central organization in charge of carrying out the project and related development in the area. The Yamuna Expressway Project cuts travel time from New Delhi to Agra in half. The Expressway also opens up avenues for industrial and urban development of the region. The YEIDA City is a new planned city initiative by the YEIDA. It is situated on a 25,000-hectare expanse along the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

