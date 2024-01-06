Left Menu

Gangster Sharad Mohol murder case: Pune Crime branch unit arrests 8 suspects

The Crime Branch unit of Pune City police has arrested eight people in connection with the murder of the gangster Sharad Mohol.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:09 IST
Gangster Sharad Mohol murder case: Pune Crime branch unit arrests 8 suspects
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch unit of Pune City police has arrested eight people in connection with the murder of the gangster Sharad Mohol. Police suspect that the killing was the fallout of a dispute related to land and money.

After the arrest, an FIR was registered at Kothrud Police Station under sections 302, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. According to the senior police official of the Crime Branch, after the incident, police deployed nine teams and dispatched them to various locations, including Pune City, Pune Rural, Satara, and Kolhapur.

Sharad Mohol (40) was allegedly shot and injured by 3-4 unidentified attackers in Pune on Friday afternoon. He was rushed to a private hospital in the Kothrud area but was pronounced dead, said police.

The police informed that a manhunt is underway and dedicated teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, said, "The firing incident took place around 1.30 pm. Sharad Mohol sustained gunshot wounds. A team each from a local police department and a crime branch have launched a manhunt for the attackers."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024