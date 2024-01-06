NCW and ICPS join forces to empower women leaders from Panchayats to Parliament

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Institute of Constitutional and Parliament Studies have formed an unprecedented alliance with the pioneering initiative "Panchayat Se Parliament." This groundbreaking program brought together approximately 500 elected women Sarpanch, including leaders from urban local bodies, from across India for a transformative one-day training session held at the prestigious central hall of Parliament.

The event was graced by the presence of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, who emphasised the significance of empowering women in politics with the poignant statement, "Indian democracy is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of diverse voices, where the power of unity amidst diversity shapes the symphony of progress and inclusivity." The LOk Sabha Speaker highlighted that women are taking a leap in making our nation "aatm nirbhar bharat," and under Rekha Sharma (NCW Chairperson), NCW has been able to reach women in the most remote areas of the country.

Highlighting the intention behind this programme, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, spotlighted the ongoing initiative titled "She is a Changemaker," a collaborative venture between NCW and various stakeholders spanning two years. This initiative has been instrumental in facilitating and supporting women in grassroots politics. "It is pivotal for women to embrace the dual role of not just being voters, but also stepping forward as candidates themselves," said Rekha Sharma.

The program also received a commendation from Minister of Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, who hailed it as a significant initiative empowering women in rural areas to consider a career in politics as their primary pursuit.The training program encompassed an array of enlightening sessions. Experts elaborated on the legal framework of Panchayati Raj, while discussions on Gender-Sensitive Governance led by distinguished panelists underscored the importance of gender equality in governance. Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari talked about Gender sensitive governance. A noteworthy session on Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping's role in rural planning was conducted, featuring insights from a renowned expert. Their contribution highlighted GIS as a crucial tool offering essential services to rural areas. Specifically, the session emphasised how GIS aids in Land Records Management, enabling activities like land acquisition, crop rotation, taxation, and revenue collection in rural regions.

The "Panchayat Se Parliament" initiative represents a transformative step towards fostering empowered women leaders, ensuring their active participation and leadership in the political landscape, from grassroots governance to national-level policymaking. (ANI)

