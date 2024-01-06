Ram Temple movement bigger than that of 1947: VHP leader

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharad Sharma on Friday said that the agitation for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was bigger than the movement for the country's independence in 1947. The VHP leader said that lakhs of people sacrificed their lives for the movement and it took nearly 500 years to give a final shape to the construction of the temple of Lord Ram Lalla.

"Ram Temple movement was a bigger movement than the independence movement. Because it was a religious movement in which people associated with religion, culture and history participated and brought it to climax. Lakhs of people sacrificed their lives. It took 500 years. So from this, it can be assumed that this was a bigger movement than 1947," Sharma said. He said that a total of 7,000 invitation cards are being sent for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, which is scheduled later this month.

"About four thousand saints and three thousand other people of the country are being invited," the VHP leader said. On the invitation card for the consecration ceremony, he said, "There is a picture of Lord Ram Lalla on its first page. Also, various dates and details of the programme have been mentioned."

"Apart from this, we are providing a booklet on those people who played a role in the Ram Temple movement from 1949. (It is) for the present generation, so that they know about the legends who were part of the movement," the VHP leader added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)