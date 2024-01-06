Left Menu

J-K: Army's Romeo Force, SOG police conduct search operation in Poonch

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu-Kashmir Police conducted search operations in Poonch district on Saturday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:18 IST
J-K: Army's Romeo Force, SOG police conduct search operation in Poonch
Representative Image. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu-Kashmir Police conducted search operations in Poonch district on Saturday, police said. Further details of the search operations are awaited.

As per officials, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Romeo Force and SOG of Jammu-Kashmir Police on December 30, 2023, from the Kasblari area of Poonch, said officials. The explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in the forest of the Kasblari area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024