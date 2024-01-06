"Uttarakhand govt to build state guest house near Ram Temple in Ayodhya": CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state government will build a state guest house near the grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government will build a state guest house near the grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya."

It is noteworthy that, as a result of the special efforts of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government has allotted land for the state guest house in Ayodhya, said the CMO. "A total of 4700.23 square metres of land has been allotted by the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council in Ayodhya for the state guest house of Uttarakhand, where the guest house will be constructed by the Uttarakhand government," it added.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that the party will perform a 'Maha Aarti' at the bank of the Godavari River in Maharashtra's Nasik on the Ram Temple consecration day on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand consecration event. (ANI)

