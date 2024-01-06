Four killed as truck runs over them near Karnataka's Hubballi

In a tragic incident, four people who were standing by the roadside after their vehicle met with an accident, were killed after a truck ran over them near Hubballi in Karnataka on Saturday. Five others sustained injuries in the two accidents. The accident occurred on Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Belligatti in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district.

The deceased have been identified as Manikanth (26), Chandan (31), Pawan (23), Arakalgud in Hassan district, and Harishkumar (34) from Bengaluru. According to the Superintendent of Police who visited the spot, two cars, one proceeding to Goa from Arakalgud in Hassan district and another on its way to Shirdi from Bengaluru, met with an accident near Belligatti around 4.30 am, in which four persons were injured.

Nine people were travelling in two cars. The accident occurred when one car was parked by the roadside and another hit it from behind. After shifting the injured to the KIMS hospital in Hubballi, the remaining five were reportedly standing by the roadside when a truck hit one of the cars and ran over them, killing four of them on the spot. Another injured person has been shifted to the hospital, he said.

Poor visibility due to fog is said to be the reason for accidents. District in-charge minister Santosh Lad visited KIMS Hospital and inquired about the health of the injured. Kundagol Police have registered a case. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and further investigation is on. (ANI)

