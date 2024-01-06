Left Menu

DGCA directs airlines for one-time inspection of emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday directed all Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:15 IST
DGCA directs airlines for one-time inspection of emergency exits on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday directed all Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet. This comes after an Alaska Airlines flight that took off from Oregon's Portland on Friday returned to the airport for an emergency landing after experiencing an "incident" after departure.

"Pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing so far. None of the Indian air operators have a Boeing 737-9 Max as part of their fleet yet. However, as an abundant precautionary measure, DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet," DGCA said in a post on X. "Aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight AS1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation," Boeing said in a post on X.

Earlier, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontario, California, experienced an incident soon after departure and landed safely back at Portland with 174 passengers and six crew, about 20 minutes after takeoff, as reported by Reuters. Social media posts showed a window and a portion of a side wall missing on the aeroplane, and oxygen masks were deployed.

The cause of the diversion was not clear. However, local media has reported an extreme depressurization of the aircraft, citing passengers, and posted photos that seemed to show a large window section of the plane missing. According to flight data published by the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the flight had reached 16,300 feet before descending and arrived about 20 minutes after taking off. Allison Ferre, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, which oversees Portland International Airport, said it was a safe emergency landing.

According to Alaska Airlines, flight 1282, which uses a Boeing 737-9 Max, an updated version of the Boeing model, was heading to Southern California, according to The Washington Post report. "We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight #AS1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation," Boeing Airplanes said in a statement on X.

Alaska Airlines said the aircraft has landed safely at Portland International Airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024