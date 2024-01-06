Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates Nuagaon Road-Daspalla rail section; flags off train services to Daspalla

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the newly constructed Nuagaon Road-Daspalla Railway section and flagged off passenger train services to Daspalla in Nayagarh district on Saturday. The Union Minister also inaugurated the Daspalla Railway station building function at the event, which was witnessed by a large gathering of about 8,000 people held at the Daspalla Railway.

After the flagging off of services, four passenger trains, including Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express, Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special, Puri-Nuagaon Road-Puri Passenger Special and Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU, were extended to Daspalla. During his visit to Daspalla, Ashwini Vaishnaw was greeted by more than 300 people at Sanapadar who thanked him for sanctioning the passenger halt.

A gathering of about 500 people felicitated the Railway Minister at Nayagarh Town and Mahipur station and thanked him for taking steps to expedite the long-standing Khurda-Balangir rail line project work. During his visit, Vaishnaw said that Gopalpur-Rairakhol's new rail line will be reviewed to include Phulbani, the district headquarters of Kandhamal district, in the railway map.

The Railway Minister further added that the feasibility of connecting Kantilo and Khandapada with the Khurda-Balangir rail line project will be explored. Earlier in the day, before visiting Daspalla in an inspection train, the Minister visited the Bhubaneswar railway station, reviewed the ongoing station redevelopment works and directed the officials to expedite the construction activities to complete the project before schedule.

Vaishnaw commended the progress of passenger-friendly amenities along with world-class infrastructure and said, "The work for making Bhubaneswar Railway Station a world-class railway station was started under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The progress made is commendable. Bhubaneswar Railway Station will connect the two sides of the city." The Bhubaneswar Railway Station is an NSG-2(A1 Class) category station of the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. It serves Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and is the headquarters of the East Coast Railway zone of the Indian railway. (ANI)

