Kerala: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inagurates Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Palakkad's Kanhirapuzha Panchayat

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has now received the participation of over 10 crore people, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said after inaugurating Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Kanhirapuzha Panchayat in Kerala's Palakkad district on Saturday. "This is my second visit in less than a month. I've done two Gram Panchayats today. I was very happy to see the enthusiasm. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has now received the participation of over 10 crore people," said Puri.

"In Kerala, I had the privilege of interacting with beneficiaries of the Ujwala scheme, Mudra Yojana and other schemes, and I think the message is clear that this is a unique scheme where people don't have to go to the government, but the government comes to the people. We are also enrolling others who may have been not covered so far. We have also received a lot of good suggestions from people, in the coming time we will act on this and we will spread the message of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," he said. "I also suggested to the large gatherings in both places that each beneficiary should now become an ambassador of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through the app," the union minister said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone, witnessing over 10 crore people's participation in the Yatra in a short span of just 50 days, according said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. "This staggering number indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra in uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat," the ministry said in an official statement.

It further mentioned that the number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is incidentally higher than the entire population of some of the major countries, like Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and South Africa. The transformative impact of the Yatra is evident in the distribution of over 1.7 crore Ayushman Cards, screening of more than 2.2 crore citizens at Health Camps, and empowering over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries through the PM SVANidhi scheme, fostering financial independence, it said.

Furthermore, the enrollment of over 33 lakh new PM KISAN beneficiaries and the conducting of over 87,000 drone demonstrations aiding farmers highlight the Yatra's multifaceted contributions. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch of the Yatra was delayed in some states as the model code of conduct was enforced due to elections. BJP formed its governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while in Telangana, Congress dethroned the KCR government. Meanwhile, Zoram People's Movement registered victory in Mizoram with 27 seats in a 40-member Assembly. (ANI)

