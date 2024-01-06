Karnataka Deputy CM attends 'Government at Your Doorstep' initiative; launches three apps

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar participated and received complaints at the 'Government at Your Doorstep' initiative today," an official statement said on Saturday. The Deputy CM attended the pre-scheduled mass grievance redressal programme at the RBANMS grounds in the Shivajinagar assembly constituency.

"I am unwell, but I had given a word that I would come here. Hence, I am here despite the doctor suggesting bed rest. People's work is God's work and I can't afford to miss it," he told the public. "Get well soon, sir. You can always come back later," responded the large crowd gathered there, as per the statement. Speaking at the mass grievance redressal programme, Shivakumar said, "Due to my illness, I may not be able to spend long hours with you like in the previous programmes. But our officials will receive your pleas. I guarantee you all that all your appeals will be looked into without fail. I have met around 7000 people and received their pleas in the last two days."

The Deputy Chief Minister also launched three apps: Hasiru Rakshaka, Udyana Mitra and Kere Mitra. Hasiru Rakshaka is an initiative where students plant trees to increase green cover in the city. In the 2023-24 period, 52,015 students from the 224 enrolled schools planted about 1 lakh saplings. All students who nurture a plant for three years are awarded the 'Hasiru Rakshaka' certificate.

Under the Udyana Mitra initiative, it has been decided to hand over the maintenance of parks to the local public. The public will be encouraged to maintain and manage about 1200 parks in the city, the statement added (ANI)

