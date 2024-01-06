Left Menu

UP: Yogi govt orders closure of all illegal cuts on national highways to avert accidents

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO), "The officials have also been instructed to regularly monitor after the closure of the illegal cuts to avoid their recurrence on national highways."

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:47 IST
UP: Yogi govt orders closure of all illegal cuts on national highways to avert accidents
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking cognizance of the accidents occurring due to illegally made cuts on national highways, the Yogi government has issued orders to all the district magistrates of Uttar Pradesh, seeking immediate closure of all such cuts on the NHS. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO), "The officials have also been instructed to regularly monitor after the closure of the illegal cuts to avoid their recurrence on national highways."

Notably, these unauthorised cuts on national highways pose a risk of major accidents, involving even school buses sometimes. With this move, the government aims to fulfil its commitment to reduce road accidents and deaths resulting from them. "Principal Secretary L Venkateswara Lu has issued guidelines to all the district magistrates of the state regarding the closure of illegal cuts on national highways," it said.

In his order, he mentioned that in the meeting of the Implicit Legislation Committee, (Pratinihit Vidhayan Samiti) of the State Assembly held on November 20, 2023, discussions were held to amend the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules for the operation of school vehicles to ensure the safety of school children. In this sequence, the committee expressed serious concern over the excessive accidents occurring due to illegal cuts on the national highways in the state and urged officials to direct concerned departments and officials to plug all such illegal cuts on NHs immediately.

In his order, the Principal Secretary has further stated that it is essential to close such illegal cuts to prevent accidents of this nature. All the district magistrates of the state have been instructed to give effective orders to the concerned to immediately close the illegal cuts on national highways in their jurisdiction.

The Principal Secretary has also directed the district magistrates to regularly monitor and review the situation regarding illegally constructed cuts on national highways at their level after the closure of such cuts so that it does not recur. "If any illegally closed cut is found reopened, it should be immediately closed, and effective action should be taken to ensure accountability," the order adds further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
3
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024