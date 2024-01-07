Left Menu

Odisha: 3 day training programme on disaster management concludes

A three-day training on disaster management, organised by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Housing and Urban Development Department, concluded on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:50 IST
Odisha: 3 day training programme on disaster management concludes
Odisha: 3 day training programme on disaster management concludes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day training on disaster management, organised by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Housing and Urban Development Department, concluded on Saturday. A total of 40 participants, city mission managers and community organisers from different Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), attended the training programme held here in Bhubaneswar.

As per officials, the goal was to enhance the skills of city managers and community organisers to effectively handle pandemic situations. "The programme, which commenced on January 4, focused on strategies for managing key issues during disasters. Its aim was to create master trainers for urban Odisha," they said.

The key speakers were Sangramjit Nayak, Director Municipal Administration, Sarada Prasad Panda, Joint Secretary & Director, SUDA, Susanta Mishra, Director Town Planning from H&UD Department, Susmita Behera, Executive Director from OSDMA, Lipika Dash, Joint Relief Commissioner from SRC, and other officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024