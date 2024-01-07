Dr Reddy's recalls over 8,000 bottles of generic drug in US due to packaging error
- Country:
- India
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling over 8,000 bottles of a generic medication used to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ from the US market due to a packaging error, according to the US Food & Drug Administration.
The Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 8,280 bottles of Tacrolimus capsules from the US market for ''presence of foreign tablets/capsules'' in the affected lot.
One 0.5 mg Tacrolimus capsule was found in a bottle of 1 mg Tacrolimus capsules, the USFDA stated in its latest Enforcement Report.
The affected lot was produced at Dr Reddy's Bachupally-based plant near Hyderabad.
New Jersey-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc has initiated the nationwide (US) Class II recall on December 15, 2023.
As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
Dr Reddy's had recalled 4,000 bottles of the same drug in March last year as well. The company had initiated the recall on February 8, 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USFDA
- Laboratories
- Inc
- Tacrolimus
- Hyderabad
- Dr Reddy's
- New Jersey
ALSO READ
Number of new Covid cases increased 52% globally in past one month: WHO
Haryana govt announces winter vacations in schools from January 1 to 15 due to increasing cold
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza
Kerala CM justifies police against woman journo in shoe hurling incident
"Important to put an end to anti-India agenda": VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal on temple defacing incident in US