Excise crackdown: 925 liquor bottles confiscated in Chandigarh

The Excise & Taxation Department in Chandigarh inspected liquor vends and godowns in Sectors 22 and 26. The department confiscated 925 bottles of liquor, including high-value imported liquor. The bottles were confiscated because they were missing a hologram and pass.

The excise department is continuously carrying out inspections of vends, godowns and bottling plants to check for any unlawful activities in the union territory of Chandigarh. (ANI)

