Excise crackdown: 925 liquor bottles confiscated in Chandigarh

The Excise & Taxation Department in Chandigarh inspected liquor vends and godowns in Sectors 22 and 26.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 12:09 IST
Excise & Taxation Department confiscates liquor bottles in Chandigarh. Image Credit: ANI
The Excise & Taxation Department in Chandigarh inspected liquor vends and godowns in Sectors 22 and 26. The department confiscated 925 bottles of liquor, including high-value imported liquor. The bottles were confiscated because they were missing a hologram and pass.

In total, 925 liquor bottles including imported liquor of high value, were confiscated in the raids by the Excise & Taxation Department, said the search team. Legal action as per the provisions of the Excise Act will be taken by the Excise Department in this case.

The excise department is continuously carrying out inspections of vends, godowns and bottling plants to check for any unlawful activities in the union territory of Chandigarh. (ANI)

© Copyright 2024