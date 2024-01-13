Left Menu

J-K: Security beefed up, checking intensified after attack on convoy by suspected terrorists

Security was beefed up and checking of vehicles intensified in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected terrorists attacked a convoy of vehicles on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:37 IST
J-K: Security beefed up, checking intensified after attack on convoy by suspected terrorists
A visual from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security was beefed up and checking of vehicles intensified in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected terrorists attacked a convoy of vehicles on Friday. Visuals showed vehicles being checked by alert security personnel.

Earlier in the day, a security convoy came under fire from suspected terrorists in the Poonch sector of the Union Territory. Taking to its official handle on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps informed there were no casualties in the incident and a search operation by the troops and Jammu and Kashmir Police was underway.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near the Krishna Ghati Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP are in progress," the White Knight Corps of the Army posted on X. On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with the senior officers, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSP) and discussed issues concerning the development and security in the Jammu division.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdowns against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross-border smuggling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
2
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024