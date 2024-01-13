J-K: Security beefed up, checking intensified after attack on convoy by suspected terrorists

Security was beefed up and checking of vehicles intensified in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir after suspected terrorists attacked a convoy of vehicles on Friday. Visuals showed vehicles being checked by alert security personnel.

Earlier in the day, a security convoy came under fire from suspected terrorists in the Poonch sector of the Union Territory. Taking to its official handle on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps informed there were no casualties in the incident and a search operation by the troops and Jammu and Kashmir Police was underway.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near the Krishna Ghati Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by the Indian Army and JKP are in progress," the White Knight Corps of the Army posted on X. On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with the senior officers, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSP) and discussed issues concerning the development and security in the Jammu division.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdowns against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross-border smuggling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)