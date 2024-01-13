One dead after fire breaks out in bus in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal

One person was killed after a fire broke out in a private bus at Beechupalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

"The fire accident took place in a bus. One dead in an incident," Sub Inspector of Itkyal Police Station Ashok said.

Further details are awaited and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

