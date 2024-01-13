"Alliance would break soon...," BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on INDIA bloc meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh on Saturday took a jibe at the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders and asserted that the alliance would "break" soon. A meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders will take place today, which will likely focus on the seat-sharing agenda and other matters related to the alliance.

"The INDI alliance only does meetings but there is no work...Nothing would happen and the alliance would break soon," Dilip Ghosh told reporters on Saturday. The bloc leaders are also likely to discuss the name of the convener for the alliance.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday informed that the meeting will also discuss the participation of the alliance parties in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to begin on January 14 in Manipur. "INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow, January 13th, 2024, at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal, the day after tomorrow, and other important matters. Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

However, the INDIA bloc faces an uphill task in Bengal where its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had publicly blamed the Trinamool Congress for the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Bengal "Nowhere in India does an incident occur like what happened in Sandeshkhali. Hooligans have such guts today, this was an example of that. The incident proves the relation between the ruling party in this state and the Police force. This unholy relation is reflected through the Sandeshkhali incident" Adhir Ranjan chowdhury had said on January 6.

In its counter, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a BJP man. In Delhi, Congress wants cooperation from TMC but in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is damaging TMC and pleasing BJP. Congress got zero even after allying with CPM in 2021 state elections." INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

