NLC India awards contract to BHEL to set up 2,400 mw thermal power project in Odisha

State-owned NLC India has awarded a contract to BHEL to set up a 2,400 mw thermal power project at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

The Pit Head Green Field Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity, comprising three units of 800 MW each, is based on Ultra Super Critical Technology.

The scope of the work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines and generators for stage one of the power plant, a company statement said.

The entire power of 2,400 MW is tied up with Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry and power purchase agreements (PPAs) are already executed.

The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning in FY'29.

Being a pit-head thermal project, the variable cost will be competitive and NLC India will be generating and providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries.

